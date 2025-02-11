Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 352,863 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 517.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 114,179 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $1,036,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $10,896,330.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,602.30. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

