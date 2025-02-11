Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 221.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $161.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.51. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.66 and a fifty-two week high of $166.98.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

