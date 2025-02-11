Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,404,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,899,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,882,000 after purchasing an additional 155,466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 973,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,230,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,851,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

PNW opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.42. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.74.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.