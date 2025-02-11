Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Waters by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra set a $389.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.64.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $407.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

