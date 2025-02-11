Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Citigroup downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

