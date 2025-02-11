Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MARA were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MARA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in MARA by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in MARA by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MARA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,029,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,187,010.60. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $544,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,155,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,280,781. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,915 shares of company stock worth $2,956,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 5.76. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $34.09.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. MARA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

