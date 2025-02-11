Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. Ball Co. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

