Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Shares of EPRT opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.61%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

