Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.46.

NYSE FDS opened at $460.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.06. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

