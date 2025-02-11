Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $5,283,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 162.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,574,000 after acquiring an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17,641.6% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130,724 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra set a $155.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $162.05 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.36.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

