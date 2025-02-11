Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 379 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $151.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

