Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 697 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 67,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,975,000 after acquiring an additional 251,557 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Universal Display by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.57.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.97 and its 200 day moving average is $177.17. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $237.00.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.