Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 706 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 42.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in IDACORP by 67.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,368,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $120.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.82%.

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

