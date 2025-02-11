Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,442 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.42 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

