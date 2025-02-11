Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 896 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 40.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Oshkosh by 57.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.85.

NYSE:OSK opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

