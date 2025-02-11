Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

