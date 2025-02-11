Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 54,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $5,944,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,008. This represents a 52.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,464.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,179.90. This represents a 84.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,832. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.