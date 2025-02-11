Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,480,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 38.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 181,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,164,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Littelfuse by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 87,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $234.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.73 and a 1-year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

