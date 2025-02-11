Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,432,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 406.6% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,716,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.67.

MOH opened at $286.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.27. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.69 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

