Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,131 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1858 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LPX opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $122.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.