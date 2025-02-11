Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125,852 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Finally, River Global Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 21,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

