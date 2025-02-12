10,371 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $70.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.