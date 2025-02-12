14,223 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Crown by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown by 156.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.