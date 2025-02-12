16,790 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $560,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 257,658 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 904.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.