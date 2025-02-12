38,996 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Get Intel alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Intel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 20,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Intel Trading Up 6.1 %

INTC opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.