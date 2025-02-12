5,014 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Shares of BMRN opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

