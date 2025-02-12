ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,606,000 after acquiring an additional 137,989 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,300,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,474,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,454,000 after acquiring an additional 92,281 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,858,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,007.95. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

