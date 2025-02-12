Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and traded as high as $12.36. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 155,003 shares trading hands.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advent Convertible and Income Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.