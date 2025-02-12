Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and traded as high as $12.36. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 155,003 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

