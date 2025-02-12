AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 4,242.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 196.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

