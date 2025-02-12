AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 29.55%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

