Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) versus Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Critical Review

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lucky Strike Entertainment and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lucky Strike Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and Allied Gaming & Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.18 billion 1.46 -$83.58 million ($0.01) -1,176.00 Allied Gaming & Entertainment $7.66 million 5.41 -$3.60 million ($0.27) -3.48

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Gaming & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68% Allied Gaming & Entertainment -114.68% -7.13% -5.27%

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

