Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,193,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,949,000 after acquiring an additional 74,225 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 31,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. DA Davidson upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

