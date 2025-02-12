Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

Get Altus Power alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Altus Power

Altus Power Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

AMPS stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Altus Power by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Altus Power by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Altus Power by 24.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Altus Power by 11,326.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.