Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 8.3% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,743,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,303,171,000 after buying an additional 391,337 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 156,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

