Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 42,101 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $106,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,663 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.24. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

