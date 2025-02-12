Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

