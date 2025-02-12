Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,743,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,303,171,000 after purchasing an additional 391,337 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 156,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,150,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.38 and its 200-day moving average is $201.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

