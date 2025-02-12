América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of AMX opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in América Móvil by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

