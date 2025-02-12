American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $3,731,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $2,680,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,146,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $1,557,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $26.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

