Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMKR. Melius cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Trading Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.81. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 24,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,899,000 after buying an additional 3,772,095 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,002 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,134,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 951,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,647,000 after purchasing an additional 925,644 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.