Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $32.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amkor Technology traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 667743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology
Amkor Technology Trading Down 11.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.81.
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Amkor Technology Company Profile
Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.
