Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) PT at $25.06

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of AGI opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $23.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,105,000 after acquiring an additional 279,280 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 42,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 127,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 271,430 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

