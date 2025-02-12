Analyzing Magnera (MAGN) & The Competition

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Magnera to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnera and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $702.00 million -$79.05 million -1.17 Magnera Competitors $7.26 billion $390.72 million 34.92

Magnera’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -22.40% -4.57% Magnera Competitors 4.41% 9.01% 4.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Magnera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Magnera and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 129 984 500 112 2.34

Magnera currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.52%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Magnera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magnera is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magnera rivals beat Magnera on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Magnera Company Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

