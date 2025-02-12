Andrew Heath Buys 5 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Heath acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($37.50) per share, for a total transaction of £150.60 ($187.52).

Andrew Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Andrew Heath purchased 6 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,512 ($31.28) per share, with a total value of £150.72 ($187.67).

On Thursday, November 14th, Andrew Heath acquired 2,406 shares of Spectris stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,480 ($30.88) per share, for a total transaction of £59,668.80 ($74,298.09).

Spectris Price Performance

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,068 ($38.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,144.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,657.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,695.60. Spectris plc has a one year low of GBX 2,370 ($29.51) and a one year high of GBX 3,730 ($46.45).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,707.50 ($58.62).

About Spectris

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

