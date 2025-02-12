Appian Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,227 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,639% compared to the average volume of 473 put options.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Appian has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Insider Activity at Appian

In other news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $27,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,921.48. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 72.6% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,169,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,028,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Appian by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Appian by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 130,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

