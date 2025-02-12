Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Apple comprises 18.1% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $750,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,493,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Tenere Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 111,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,870,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 23,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Apple by 7.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $206,086,000 after buying an additional 57,684 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.52.

Apple Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

