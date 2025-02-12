Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,875,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,658,786. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,868.55. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,000 in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLD opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 4.78. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

