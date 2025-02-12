AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday. Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $142.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day moving average is $159.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,207,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,222,000 after buying an additional 58,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

