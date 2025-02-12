Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 1.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $115.67 and last traded at $118.23. 1,832,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,593,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.23.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Specifically, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,155.36. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 target price (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,620,270,000 after buying an additional 72,311,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,229,000 after acquiring an additional 411,109 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Arista Networks by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,457,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,882 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Arista Networks by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,342,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,493,000 after buying an additional 4,201,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.