Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 2,850 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $734,800. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,081.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,337.50. This represents a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,432 shares of company stock worth $2,957,986. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

